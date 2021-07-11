Why Meghan And Harry Just Got An Award Because Of Their Children

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are two of the most public members of the British royal family. Throughout their time together, the couple has been extensively photographed and talked about, whether for better or for worse.

Lately, the couple has been getting some positive publicity for the birth of their new daughter, Lilibet Diana, and the publication of their new children's book called "The Bench." "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Meghan said in the press release from publisher Random House Children's Books, according to People magazine. "That poem became this story."

But, today, the Sussexes are back in the news because a charity is giving them an award thanks to their two children (the aforementioned Lilibet Diana and her older brother, Archie). Let's take a look at the details around this rather interesting charity award.