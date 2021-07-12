Dua Lipa Has Words For Kylie Minogue

In a short space of time, Dua Lipa has managed to morph into a worldwide sensation with hit records coming out of her ears. The British singer released her debut self-titled album in 2017 and has gone on to work with some of music's biggest icons. For her 2020 "Club Future Nostalgia" LP, the "Hotter Than Hell" chart-topper scored herself some major collabs. For the remix of "Levitating," Lipa managed to partner with rap legend Missy Elliott and pop culture phenomenon Madonna on the same track. But that was not all, for Mark Ronson's remix of "Physical," she had No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani jump on the song.

Overall, 2020 was a great year for Lipa. Her sophomore album, "Future Nostalgia," became her first chart-topping project in the UK, which featured some of last year's most successful songs: "Don't Start Now," "Break My Heart," and "Levitating." After it was announced she had earned herself five Grammy Award nominations, she took home the trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album the following year.

As previously reported by Pitchfork, Lipa performed a digital concert titled "Studio 2054" during the coronavirus pandemic and invited Australian singer Kylie Minogue to join her. The duo sang Minogue's song "Last Groove" and ended up releasing their own version together for fans to enjoy. Since working with the former "Neighbors" actor, Lipa has revealed how much of a fan she is. Keep reading to find out more.