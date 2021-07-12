What Adele Has To Say About The Euros 2020 Final

Prior to the Euros 2020, Adele had not shared anything on Instagram since May of this year. After all, the "Rolling In The Deep" hitmaker is known for living a private life, so she only occasionally uses the social media platform.

On July 7, however, Adele posted a video clip of her watching England's football (soccer) team play against Denmark. In the short clip, footballer Harry Kane scored a goal, helping England land themselves a place in the final. Adele and a friend in the background jumped for joy and were ecstatic with the result. "ITS BLOODY COMING HOME," she passionately captioned her post in capital letters.

For Adele's most recent Instagram post, the Grammy Award-winner posed in a short-sleeved, red England t-shirt that featured the Nike logo. She rocked acrylic nails that were painted with the English flag and accessorized with bracelets and earrings. Adele sported her long blond hair down and gazed up with a smile while keeping her eyes closed. Even though England lost in the final to Italy, she had positive words to say about her home team. Keep reading to find out more.