What Adele Has To Say About The Euros 2020 Final
Prior to the Euros 2020, Adele had not shared anything on Instagram since May of this year. After all, the "Rolling In The Deep" hitmaker is known for living a private life, so she only occasionally uses the social media platform.
On July 7, however, Adele posted a video clip of her watching England's football (soccer) team play against Denmark. In the short clip, footballer Harry Kane scored a goal, helping England land themselves a place in the final. Adele and a friend in the background jumped for joy and were ecstatic with the result. "ITS BLOODY COMING HOME," she passionately captioned her post in capital letters.
For Adele's most recent Instagram post, the Grammy Award-winner posed in a short-sleeved, red England t-shirt that featured the Nike logo. She rocked acrylic nails that were painted with the English flag and accessorized with bracelets and earrings. Adele sported her long blond hair down and gazed up with a smile while keeping her eyes closed. Even though England lost in the final to Italy, she had positive words to say about her home team. Keep reading to find out more.
Adele says she is proud of England
Despite England losing to Italy, Adele has nothing but kind words to say about the near-champion football team. For her latest Instagram post, the "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" chart-topper kept it short but sweet. "You did us so proud!," Adele wrote, adding, "You brought our game home and brought us all together."
In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 3.2 million likes and over 21,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 39.2 million followers. "Sorry Adele, it's coming Rome," one user joked, adding the angel emoji. "bring us together with the ALBUM queen," another person shared. "Gurl we just love u and the spirit that shines from you," remarked a third fan. "We all deserved a great tournament and they gave it to us – thank you all!" a fourth user wrote.
Even though Adele did not geotag her pic, it was taken at her Los Angeles garden, according to Hello! Magazine. Congratulations, Italy, and well done, England!