Princess Diana's Nieces Speak Out About Their Aunt

Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, daughters of Earl Spencer and nieces to Princess Diana, grew up in South Africa and recently made the move back to London. "I've always imagined I'd end up in the UK, it just took a little longer than I'd planned," Amelia told Hello!. "We're thrilled to finally be here. For me, this is where my future is." They also shared their visions for the future; Amelia hopes to be a wedding planner, while Eliza hopes to be an interior designer. Both are models, signed to Storm Model Management. They clearly seem ready to start their "next chapter."

"My fiancé and I decided to relocate to the UK and are currently in transit in France! Whilst it may seem like we got lucky (in many ways, we did), moving countries is difficult," Amelia wrote on Instagram, while sharing that she and her soon-to-be husband, Greg Mallet, were living in France for many years.

Moving back to Europe also means moving back closer to their extended family, which has us wondering about their relationship with Diana. Eliza and Amelia were only five years old when their aunt died in a car crash in Paris. "Of course, I would have loved to have been able to spend more time with her," Eliza recalled for Hello!. "I do have some special memories of her. I can't explain why, but they've stuck very clearly in my mind." Whatever their future holds, we're sure Princess Diana is very proud of her nieces!