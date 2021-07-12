Mark Hoppus Gives An Update On His Dire Health Situation

Blink-182 singer Mark Hoppus shocked fans with the reveal in late June through Instagram and Twitter that he had been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer since March. "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this," the musical icon wrote.

With "months of treatment" to go at the time, Hoppus told fans he chose to remain "hopeful and positive" and was determined to rejoin the band at another concert once he was "cancer-free." Fans applauded his candor and one even tweeted a tribute cover of him playing a Blink-182 tune on guitar, writing, "This world's an ugly place, but you're so beautiful. You got this."

Hoppus stayed true to his optimistic approach, sharing the first public photo of him since revealing his diagnosis on Instagram on the Fourth of July, seemingly soaking up the day's festive mood as he smiled and revealed his bald head (presumably from receiving his chemotherapy treatments). "The Cancer Haver wishes you all a very happy Fourth of July weekend," Hoppus wrote, tongue-in-cheek, to his followers. On July 11, Hoppus once again took to social media to share an aspect of his journey with cancer, albeit significantly darker this time. Keep reading for his candid and startling tweet.