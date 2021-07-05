Mark Hoppus Shares Heartbreaking Photo As He Battles Cancer
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus is the latest celebrity to speak out about his cancer diagnosis. While it's a tough pill to swallow, cancer does not discriminate against anyone, including the Hollywood elite. Remember how "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek courageously fought pancreatic cancer? Hoppus first informed fans of his cancer diagnosis at the end of June. The musician posted a message on his Instagram Story and also shared a tweet with the heartbreaking news.
"For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this," he wrote. "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive," he continued. "Can't wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all."
While hosting a game of Blinko, the star opened up a little more about his cancer treatments when one fan asked how he was doing. "How am I feeling today? I feel much better than yesterday. Yesterday was hellish for me. I woke up feeling better," he shared, before revealing that his nausea improved. "I went up for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast today and I haven't felt like I was going to throw up today, so we'll take it as a win," he continued. Keep scrolling for more details.
Mark Hoppus posted his first photo since revealing his cancer diagnosis
On the Fourth of July, Mark Hoppus shared another update on his battle with cancer. As fans know, the star has been pretty quiet about his illness, and he has kept his social media accounts fairly sparse. However, on July 4, the Blink-182 bassist shared the first photo of himself on Instagram since announcing that he was undergoing chemotherapy. The Instagram shot captured Hoppus sitting on an outdoor couch with greenery behind it. He's resting his elbows on his knees and looking into the camera with a slight smile. The rocker can be seen wearing black sunglasses and a matching black t-shirt that reads: "Los Angeles vs. Everybody." Hoppus is also sporting a shaved head, which is presumably the result of his chemotherapy treatments.
To go along with the photo, the bassist shared a heartbreaking caption. "The Cancer Haver wishes you all a very happy Fourth of July weekend," he wrote. It comes as no surprise that fans flooded the comments section with support. "Sending love and healing your way! Also you are rocking the no hair look!" one follower commented. "My mom has cancer, she's been taking chemotherapy for the past 7 months. My mom is staying strong and says hi to you as well. Mark, God bless you. Stay strong," another Instagram user empathized. "Sending you so much love and good energy!! You got this," one more added. We, too, wish Hoppus the best as he fights the good fight.