Mark Hoppus Shares Heartbreaking Photo As He Battles Cancer

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus is the latest celebrity to speak out about his cancer diagnosis. While it's a tough pill to swallow, cancer does not discriminate against anyone, including the Hollywood elite. Remember how "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek courageously fought pancreatic cancer? Hoppus first informed fans of his cancer diagnosis at the end of June. The musician posted a message on his Instagram Story and also shared a tweet with the heartbreaking news.

"For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this," he wrote. "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive," he continued. "Can't wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all."

While hosting a game of Blinko, the star opened up a little more about his cancer treatments when one fan asked how he was doing. "How am I feeling today? I feel much better than yesterday. Yesterday was hellish for me. I woke up feeling better," he shared, before revealing that his nausea improved. "I went up for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast today and I haven't felt like I was going to throw up today, so we'll take it as a win," he continued. Keep scrolling for more details.