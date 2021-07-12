Kate Beckinsale Has Something To Say About Prince Harry And Prince William

On Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Kate Beckinsale explained how losing her own father, the well-known British actor Richard Beckinsale, at a young age while being in the public eye made her particularly empathetic to Prince William and Prince Harry when they lost their mother.

"I remember when their mother died, I was in New York, and seeing them in the context of other people sort of grieving for somebody they didn't know ... I thought, 'Oh my God, I really know what that feels like,'" Beckinsale said (via People). "It was hard at the very, very beginning because it did feel like you were having this very personal, horrible crisis — and so was everybody else, but you didn't know them."

The princes have also said that seeing so many strangers mourn their mother was a strange and uncomfortable experience. In the HBO documentary "Diana, Our Mother" (via Town and Country), Harry said, "It was very, very strange after her death, you know, the sort of outpouring of love and emotion from so many people that had never even met her... And I was thinking to myself, how is it that so many people that never even met this woman, my mother, can be crying and showing more emotion than I actually am feeling?" It seems like Beckinsale is one of few people who can really relate to that feeling.