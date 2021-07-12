The Real Reason Tomi Lahren's Tweets About Caitlyn Jenner Are Causing A Stir

Tomi Lahren often gets mercilessly dragged on Twitter for her controversial views, and some of her latest tweets once again caused an uproar.

The "Fox Nation" host has certainly not been shy about voicing her extreme opinions about political unrest in Cuba, Black Lives Matter, masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration, and much more — comments that almost always land her in hot water on the internet. But now, there is something else that Lahren wrote on Twitter that is turning heads, and it has to do with the recent CPAC conference — and how some of fellow conservatives treated Caitlyn Jenner, who is currently running as a Republican candidate for governor of California. Lahren's July 11 tweets about the Olympian certainly made an impact on social media, but perhaps not in the way you'd think.

Let's take a look at the real reason Tomi Lahren is causing a stir. Get the details below.