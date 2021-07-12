What Britney Spears Said Her Boyfriend Looks Like

Britney Spears' messy conservatorship battle keeps raging on, much to her fans' dismay. However, while the pop legend isn't #free just yet, her supporters can take comfort in knowing that she appears to be in good spirits. In a recent Instagram post, her playful personality was on display as she made a funny observation about her boyfriend, fitness model Sam Asghari.

Spears and Asghari met in 2016 when he was cast in her "Slumber Party" music video. He told Entertainment Tonight that someone he knew was part of Spears' production team and suggested Asghari for the role of the singer's love interest. This got him in the running for the part, and Spears herself picked him after seeing his photo. They started talking while they were working together and kept in touch via text. Five months after their initial meeting, Spears called Asghari and invited him out on a sushi date.

The two became inseparable, and Asghari started appearing regularly on Spears' Instagram, where he's since become a common fixture. Ashgari's a personal trainer, and sometimes his girlfriend shares videos of them working out together. The couple is also quite adventurous: they've gone biking at the beach and horseback riding, and they occasionally enjoy jetting off on a romantic getaway. After their latest fun outing, Spears had something to say about her man. So, how did she poke fun at him?