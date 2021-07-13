Why The Bachelorette's Justin Glaze Is Apologizing

Justin Glaze's hurtful tweets contained homophobic slurs, demeaning remarks about Black women, and promoted colorism. On June 12, he appeared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast with hosts Becca Kufrin and Tayshia Adams to address the tweets. "When I look back at 14-year-old Justin, I was in high school and quite frankly I was the type of person who for whatever reason felt the need to fit in and say funny things and keep up with what my peers were doing and saying," Justin explained (via People). "The folks I had associated with would throw around really hurtful slurs that, at the time, I didn't really think anything of."

Justin revealed he was ashamed of what he wrote at the time. "No matter how long [ago] it was, those words shouldn't have come out of my mouth," he said. "I'm obviously in a much different place now, over a decade later ... I can look back and be ashamed of the words that I used," Justin continued, adding that he knows just how much "allyship" those marginalized groups need.

Justin also revealed that one of the biggest things he's taken from the show is "being able to hold myself accountable," and therefore he addressed the tweets head-on. "I have no issue with owning up and apologizing from the bottom of my heart for the really hurtful words that I used," he said.