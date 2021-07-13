Scarlett Johansson Reveals Her True Feelings About Her Wedding

On July 12, Scarlett Johansson opened up about her October 2020 nuptials to "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost. She appeared (virtually, of course) on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," (via People), where she told Meyers that her pandemic wedding was "a little stressful" to plan.

She revealed, "Obviously we wanted to take all the precautions that we could, so we had the masks ... and everybody had to get [COVID] tests like 100,000 times." Johansson then went on to explain that as party favors, they gave their guests masks that said "Jost 2020." She told Meyers, "I mean, it's just weird. Looking back at the photos ... it definitely was a weird party favor that could only happen now, but you just gotta go with it."

However, despite the day being scaled-down and having COVID-19 guidelines in place, Johansson explained that it ended up being a day she will remember. "Even though it was small and intimate, it was beautiful and we were so happy to see people that we hadn't seen in such a long time. We just felt very fortunate to be able to get together like that. It felt like it was sort of how it was supposed to be ... minus face masks."

We're wishing all the best to these (relative) newlyweds!