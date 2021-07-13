Did Naomie Olindo Just Reveal The Real Reason For Her Breakup?

Just weeks after moving from Charleston, South Carolina to New York City to be with her boyfriend of three years, Metul Shah, former "Southern Charm" star Naomie Olindo has confirmed that they have split. And now, in a semi-vague Instagram post, it looks like Naomie has given us the reason why.

For a brief relationship recap, Naomie joined the cast of "Southern Charm" in Season 3 when she was dating the slightly goofy but well-meaning Craig Conover. After the pair finally broke up and Naomie was promoted to full-time cast-member, she began dating Metul, a handsome anesthesiologist and a far (far, far) cry from Craig and his fledgling pillow-making business. The couple seemed genuinely happy, and when Naomie finally left the show for good, sources reported that her relationship was at least part of the reason. "She's seen what reality television can do to relationships and isn't interested in exposing herself again to that kind of scrutiny," a source told People. "She's got a great partner in Metul. They are very much in love and there's no reason to mess with that."

So, what happened? Well...