Inside Naomie Olindo From 'Southern Charm's' Sudden Split From Metul Shah

As of July 2021, Naomie Olindo's agent Paul Desisto told People that she is now single. "Naomie and Metul are no longer together," Desisto clarified. "She is back in Charleston and plans to stay there for the time being." People noted that Naomie first coupled up with Metul Shah back in April 2018. He even supported her with various stints on "Southern Charm" before Naomie quit the show for good, so the three-year relationship definitely seems as though it ended rather abruptly.

But eagle-eyed fans likely realized something was up before the rest of us. Early in July, Naomie sparked breakup rumors when she unfollowed Metul on social media, in addition to deleting couple pictures of the two of them. Also in early July, Naomie returned to Charleston for her bestie Madison Simon's birthday. The two ladies were not shy about sharing their celebrations on social media — and tellingly, Metul was nowhere to be seen.

As of this writing, neither Naomie nor Metul has opened up about what led to their split, but maybe it had something to do with pressures playing out for the cameras? "She's seen what reality television can do to relationships and isn't interested in exposing herself again to that kind of scrutiny," a source told People of Naomie. Whether she's looking for a rebound, or just planning to regroup alone, the star's co-stars and fans are wishing her well!