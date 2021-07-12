Inside Naomie Olindo From 'Southern Charm's' Sudden Split From Metul Shah
Halfway through 2021, the celebrity splits just keep on coming. This year alone, we have seen the demise of power couples like Bill and Melinda Gates, Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen, and Carmelo and LaLa Anthony. (RIP love!) Hot on the heels of those shock breakups, People reported the end of yet another reality star pairing: "Southern Charm" alum Naomie Olindo and her anesthesiologist boyfriend Metul Shah. According to the outlet, Naomie had left "Southern Charm" after Season 6 in 2020, trading in her beachwear for designer duds as she prepared for a move to the Big Apple with her longtime beau.
Naomie's longtime friend Madison Simon, who briefly starred on "Southern Charm" after Naomie's departure, dedicated a goodbye Instagram post to the one-time couple on June 28, 2021. "We tried to convince them not to go, but it didn't take so idk maybe we'll just join them," Madison wrote alongside a photo of Naomie, Metul, and her current partner, Seth Davis Gudger. "Miss you already," she added. But, somehow, it seems that the City of Dreams spelled the end of Naomie and Metul's dream of forever together. Per People, they split just weeks after relocating to Manhattan. Here's everything we know about their sudden breakup.
Naomie Olindo deleted her pictures with Metul Shah
As of July 2021, Naomie Olindo's agent Paul Desisto told People that she is now single. "Naomie and Metul are no longer together," Desisto clarified. "She is back in Charleston and plans to stay there for the time being." People noted that Naomie first coupled up with Metul Shah back in April 2018. He even supported her with various stints on "Southern Charm" before Naomie quit the show for good, so the three-year relationship definitely seems as though it ended rather abruptly.
But eagle-eyed fans likely realized something was up before the rest of us. Early in July, Naomie sparked breakup rumors when she unfollowed Metul on social media, in addition to deleting couple pictures of the two of them. Also in early July, Naomie returned to Charleston for her bestie Madison Simon's birthday. The two ladies were not shy about sharing their celebrations on social media — and tellingly, Metul was nowhere to be seen.
As of this writing, neither Naomie nor Metul has opened up about what led to their split, but maybe it had something to do with pressures playing out for the cameras? "She's seen what reality television can do to relationships and isn't interested in exposing herself again to that kind of scrutiny," a source told People of Naomie. Whether she's looking for a rebound, or just planning to regroup alone, the star's co-stars and fans are wishing her well!