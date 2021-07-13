Billie Eilish Is Speaking Out Against Online Trolls. Here's What She Had To Say

Billie Eilish is clapping back at online trolls who are criticizing her new music. In anticipation of her sophomore album, "Happier Than Ever," out on July 30, she is shutting down haters who believe it won't measure up to the success of her first record, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?".

The pop sensation, who has already released new singles such as "Lost Cause" and, most recently, "NDA," is letting go of the "Old Billie" and giving fans a closer look into who she really is. Eilish recently expressed to Rolling Stone how "Happier Than Ever" was an opportunity to dig into personal trauma and release raw emotions into her writing. "I went through some crazy s***, and it really affected me and made me not want to go near anyone ever," she said, adding that these songs are more "honest" than the first album.

As a private person, Eilish claims the public doesn't know her "at all." "Anytime I see an impression on the internet, it just reminds me how little the internet knows about me," she said. "Like, I really don't share s***. I have such a loud personality that makes people feel like they know everything about me and they literally don't." And the rare instances she lets the public in, she's met with scrutiny. "It's sad because I can't give the fans everything they want," she detailed. Now, Eilish has something to say to those who criticize her (and her music).