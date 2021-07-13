Maria Menounos Gives An Update On Surrogacy Journey

Maria Menounos isn't holding back on the realities of her difficult journey to start a family. Menounos and her husband, Keven Undergaro, who got married in 2017, decided surrogacy was the best option for the couple following the TV personality's brain tumor removal. "We definitely want children," Undergaro told People in 2018. "But I'm very concerned about her going through a pregnancy, and I would like to explore [using a] surrogate because her body has been through hell." He admitted, he wants "a baby desperately, but I don't want it to be at the risk of her health."

In 2019, the entertainment reporter told ET that the couple officially signed all the paperwork and were set to begin the process of surrogacy. "Today, Kevin finally sent in our paperwork to the surrogate agency because it's been sitting on my desk for, like, two weeks," she said. "I put it on his desk and said, 'Can you just scan this and send it in? Let's go have these kids!," excitingly adding that she hopes to have "little Marias and Kevins running around" soon.

The journey has proven to have its ups and downs as Menounos shared the prospect of newborns was helping her late mother, Litsa — who passed away in May — get through her cancer treatments. "I said to her, 'You gotta get strong, you gotta hang on — you've got grandchildren coming," she said in January 2021 during an episode of her YouTube series,"Better Together." Now, months later, Menounos is sharing where she's at in the process.