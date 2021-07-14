Britney Spears Mocked Restrictions About Her Life Before Her Instagram Caption Was Changed

During Britney Spears' virtual court appearance on June 23, the pop star told Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny that she has been mistreated and abused by way of her conservatorship. Spears expressed concerns about her family, doctors, and management team, hoping that, by speaking out, she encouraged Judge Penny to take these things into consideration in any future rulings.

In discussing her experiences over the years, Spears mentioned that she was not allowed to partake in self care throughout the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. She explained that it "took a year during Covid to get me any self care methods" (via CNN), adding that she was told that there were "no services available, despite seeing first-hand that other people were enjoying such services. "My mom went to the spa twice in Louisiana during Covid. For a year I didn't have my nails done, no hairstyling and no massages, no acupuncture, nothing for a year. I saw the maids in my home each week with their nails done, a different each time," Spears said.

In a new Instagram post, Spears mocked the restrictions that she mentioned in court — but, a short while later, the caption had been changed. Keep reading to find out what Spears originally wrote, and what the caption was changed to.