Sarah Ferguson Opens Up About What Her Life Is Really Like Today

Sarah Ferguson may be the Duchess of York, however, she explained that those two parts of who she is are like two separate identities. The third is "Fergie," which is the famous nickname that's often been used by the press and public alike to refer to the royal. While she's had to manage all three, now she's more focused on herself as she truly is. "It's like I've gotten out of my own way," the royal to People. "I've really become Sarah. The Duchess is there. Good old Fergie's there too. But Sarah is authentically present."

So, what's making Sarah feel so much like herself these days? She explained that while writing her fictional romance novel, "Her Heart for a Compass," she discovered something she might not have expected while delving into the inspiration for the story, her ancestor, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott. "In researching her, I found out more about my own DNA, and I found that resilience and courage and sense of hope and optimism," Sarah said. Also noting that she needs "to be aware that trying to be perfect is no longer necessary," she pointed out "that actually being Sarah is just enough."