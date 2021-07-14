Adele Keeps Buying Homes Right Next To Each Other. Here's What We Know

Adele seems to love California, specifically one particular part of Beverly Hills. How do we know that? Well, because she's snapped up three different properties in the same neighborhood, according to the Daily Mail. In fact, two are right beside each other while the third is directly across the street, which now creates one heck of an expansive (and expensive) estate.

Making her home in the same area as fellow stars like Zoe Saldana, and couples Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem and Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Adele also lives close to her famous friends Jennifer Lawrence and Cameron Diaz. In fact, the singer purchased her newest home from Diaz's sister-in-law, Nicole Richie. Costing Adele $10 million, according to The Dirt, the home was actually never put on the market, but we still have some intriguing details about the impressive abode. Built back in 1957, but expanded and renovated over the years, the home which stretches for over 5,500 square feet and offers four bedrooms as well as four bathrooms is apparently "unconventionally long and narrow." Outside, the star can enjoy "a park-like backyard" with a swimming pool, spa, and half-basketball court, as well as a patio area.

While the home certainly sounds amazing, you still might be wondering why Adele keeps buying new houses in the same area without selling the ones she already owns. Well, keep reading, because it turns out that she might have a very good reason for these specific real estate moves.