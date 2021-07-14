Will William And Harry Be Spending The Holidays Together?

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited for the unveiling of a statue in honor of their mother, Princess Diana. The brothers, who had been feuding, put aside their differences and came together for a common cause: to pay tribute to the woman who raised them. The California-based Harry flew across the pond for the event that took place in the Sunken Garden, reportedly one of Lady Di's favorite places at Kensington Palace. The brothers were engaged in a lively conversation as they entered the garden. They greeted Diana's brother and sisters enthusiastically and even dealt out a few kisses.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex really made an effort to bond before they unveiled the bronze statue of their mother. "William and Harry spent the morning before the statue unveiling looking through old keepsakes, notes from Diana and bonding," a source divulged to Us Weekly. "They have absolutely turned a new page in their relationship and have started the healing. Everyone around them was thrilled to see how close they were on the day of the statue unveiling."

It seems as if the dukes cleared the air and seemed to get along, at least for the event. Can we expect them to continue to get along? Will the brothers reunite for family occasions? Keep scrolling to find out if they will make time for each other over the holidays.