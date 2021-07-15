What We Know About Lisa From Blackpink Making Her Solo Debut

Blackpink are undoubtedly one of the biggest K-pop bands around right now. Jisoo (Kim Ji-soo), Jennie (Jennie Kim), Rosé (Roseanne Park), and Lisa (Lalisa Manoban) are so in demand they've worked with a slew of fellow huge names, including Lady Gaga on "Sour Candy," Cardi B on "Bet You Wanna," and Selena Gomez on "Ice Cream."

The band members have also seen plenty of success outside the group, as they've proven they're not afraid to branch out and go solo. Jennie dropped her first solo single, titled "SOLO," back in November 2018, while Rosé released "On The Ground" and "Gone" in 2021 from her first single album "R," which she released in March, featuring only the two tracks.

The band is all over the headlines right now as they gear up to release their documentary, "Blackpink: The Movie," which dropped its official English language trailer on July 14. In it, Lisa tears up as the thanks their fans, saying, "Honestly, thank you for always supporting me."

And Lisa will likely be getting more support than ever soon, as she's getting ready to jump into the solo game with a song of her own. Read on for what we know about Lisa's upcoming solo career.