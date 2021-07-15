Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Workout Routine
Kourtney Kardashian may be the "least interesting to look at," according to sister Kim Kardashian, but the reality star just might be the healthiest of the Kardashian clan.
The eldest of the siblings solidified herself on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" as the funny, health-obsessed sister who's just "living life." Although Kourtney's dedication to organic, gluten-free, dairy-free eating wasn't always the case. The Kardashian revealed to Health magazine, she grew "social consciousness" for what she puts in and on her body after giving birth to her eldest son Mason, and it's been her personal brand ever since.
In fact, Kourtney turned her personal lifestyle into a lifestyle brand with the creation of Poosh, which caters to the fans looking for the ins and outs of Kourtney's healthy lifestyle. From sharing the recipe of her iconic avocado pudding which she eats everyday, to selling the skincare goodies that keep the 42-year-old looking 22, Kourtney finally found a job that fulfills her, sharing tips on how to live like a celebrity.
So how does one workout like a celeb? Well, if you're looking for Kourtney Kardashian's toned bod, it starts with a jam-packed workout schedule.
Kourtney Kardashian works out six times a week
Much like her famous sisters, Kourtney Kardashian isn't one to hide her rock-hard bod on Instagram, even opting for unedited bikini photos to relate to her fans nervous about cellulite (despite her toned physique). So, what's the secret to Kourtney's abs? Making plenty of time to workout.
In an interview with E! News, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star revealed her workouts are ingrained into her schedule. "I think I take time for myself to work out every day, which I never did—especially having three young kids," said the Kardashian. "I just never made it a priority, and now it makes me feel so much better—mentally and physically."
According to Elle Australia, the reality star hits the gym six times a week (yes, that's pretty much every day) and works out with her famous sisters, and of course, a personal trainer. Trainer to the stars, and the Kardashians, Amanda Lee, told Elle U.K. for Kourtney and Kim Kardashian she likes to do High Intensity Interval Training, or HIIT workouts. "We work a lot with resistance bands, we work a lot with a step, you've seen it I'm sure in a lot of my workout videos where we do little routines with the step, with the bosu ball," added Lee. "They're pretty motivated, they really give it their all and they really get the most out of the workout every time."
Fans of Kourtney are a testament to the celeb's dedication, learning more about her new obsession: reformer pilates.