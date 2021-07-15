Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Workout Routine

Kourtney Kardashian may be the "least interesting to look at," according to sister Kim Kardashian, but the reality star just might be the healthiest of the Kardashian clan.

The eldest of the siblings solidified herself on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" as the funny, health-obsessed sister who's just "living life." Although Kourtney's dedication to organic, gluten-free, dairy-free eating wasn't always the case. The Kardashian revealed to Health magazine, she grew "social consciousness" for what she puts in and on her body after giving birth to her eldest son Mason, and it's been her personal brand ever since.

In fact, Kourtney turned her personal lifestyle into a lifestyle brand with the creation of Poosh, which caters to the fans looking for the ins and outs of Kourtney's healthy lifestyle. From sharing the recipe of her iconic avocado pudding which she eats everyday, to selling the skincare goodies that keep the 42-year-old looking 22, Kourtney finally found a job that fulfills her, sharing tips on how to live like a celebrity.

So how does one workout like a celeb? Well, if you're looking for Kourtney Kardashian's toned bod, it starts with a jam-packed workout schedule.