Why Kourtney Kardashian's Bikini Pic Is Causing A Stir

As "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" came to an end, fans tuned in to watch Andy Cohen ask the famous family all the unanswered questions to come out of Season 20 in the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion.

One question that prompted many reactions on social media was whether or not the Kardashians promote unattainable beauty standards for women, given the reported plastic surgery the family members have had. Kim Kardashian came to the defense of all her sisters, telling Cohen (via People), "No, I don't. Because I think we get up, we do the work. We work out." Kendall Jenner chimed in adding, "We all really enjoy taking care of ourselves and being healthy, so I think if anything, the only thing we're really trying to represent is just being the most healthy version of yourself."

Whether fans agree with the ladies' sentiments or not, one thing is for sure that the Kardashian who most actively promotes being a "healthy version of yourself" is Kourtney Kardashian. The reality star shared her journey in wellness throughout the E! series, attempting to get her family in on her gluten-free lifestyle and eventually starting her own lifestyle brand, Poosh. Kourtney's dedication to health, wellness, and natural beauty has caught the eyes of fans, as the reaction to a July 8 Instagram photo demonstrates.