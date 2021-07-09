What Fans Are Accusing Khloe Kardashian Of Doing

Khloé Kardashian is the kind of celebrity who's known for changing up the way that she looks on a regular basis. Frankly, it's such an open subject that someone once outright asked the reality TV star, "Why do you look so different in all your photos?" In response, Khloé explained (in an oh-so cheeky way), "[F]rom my weekly face transplant clearly."

While Khloé is obviously willing to joke about the situation (or clap back at anyone who trolls her about it), a source revealed to Us Weekly that she actually "doesn't care about the backlash she's been getting from fans saying she doesn't look like herself... She thinks she looks great." The source also said that Khloe "does not care what people think as long as she's happy."

That may be true, but, in April, Khloé sparked a buzz when an unedited photo of the star that was reportedly taken by her grandmother was shared on various social media accounts. Khloé was apparently unhappy about the pic being public, and a team of PR experts worked quickly to get it off the net, according to Today. Now, just a few months later, the star has posted a photo that's caused confused and concerned reactions from her fans.