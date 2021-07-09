What Fans Are Accusing Khloe Kardashian Of Doing
Khloé Kardashian is the kind of celebrity who's known for changing up the way that she looks on a regular basis. Frankly, it's such an open subject that someone once outright asked the reality TV star, "Why do you look so different in all your photos?" In response, Khloé explained (in an oh-so cheeky way), "[F]rom my weekly face transplant clearly."
While Khloé is obviously willing to joke about the situation (or clap back at anyone who trolls her about it), a source revealed to Us Weekly that she actually "doesn't care about the backlash she's been getting from fans saying she doesn't look like herself... She thinks she looks great." The source also said that Khloe "does not care what people think as long as she's happy."
That may be true, but, in April, Khloé sparked a buzz when an unedited photo of the star that was reportedly taken by her grandmother was shared on various social media accounts. Khloé was apparently unhappy about the pic being public, and a team of PR experts worked quickly to get it off the net, according to Today. Now, just a few months later, the star has posted a photo that's caused confused and concerned reactions from her fans.
Fans think Khloe Kardashian 'looks completely different'
Khloé Kardashian decided to take to Instagram on June 8 to mark a special occasion. "Just like that.... She's NINE," the proud aunt wrote alongside a photo of herself and her niece, Penelope Disick, who was celebrating her birthday. Plenty of Khloé's friends and admirers left comments along the lines of "adorable," "so sweet," and "omggggg the cutest." However, there was also a fair share of the star's followers who were alarmed by what they saw.
While the famous figure is no stranger to filters, photoshop, and cosmetic surgery, fans seemed to be under the impression that (yet again) she had taken the face-focused fine-tuning way too far. One IG user blatantly asked, "Is that Khloe?" Another added, "Khloe... u in there?" A third showed concern, writing, "Khloe, are you okay?"
While various followers noted that Khloé "looks completely different" and "scary" (ouch!) — and others even used alien emojis to perhaps suggest that she was looking a little otherworldly — someone else fully told the star, "Girl, I wish you leave your face alone." Granted, Khloé can do whatever she wants when it comes to getting cosmetic surgery or using filters, however, it's clear that her fans are finding the situation both jarring and concerning.