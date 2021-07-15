What We Know About Cardi B And Normani's Collab

Since breaking through into the mainstream, Cardi B has actively released hits and dominated the music scene. To date, Cardi has only released one studio album, 2018's "Invasion of Privacy." The highly-anticipated LP lived up to its expectations and debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200. With sales of more than 3 million in the US, it has been certified 3x platinum by the RIAA. At the Grammy Awards the following year, Cardi took home the golden trophy for Best Rap Album. As of this writing, Cardi has achieved five No. 1 singles and a total of nine top 10 hits on the US Hot 100.

Throughout Cardi's career, she has collaborated with some powerhouse names. In 2018, she featured on Maroon 5's chart-topper "Girls Like You" and Bruno Mars' remix of "Finesse." On her debut album, she bagged herself songs with Kehlani, Chance The Rapper, and SZA, to name a few. In 2020, her collab with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP," was named the best song of the year by Rolling Stone.

While fans wait for Cardi's long-awaited sophomore album, she has announced a new single with former Fifth Harmony member Normani. Keep reading to find out more.