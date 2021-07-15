Why Are These Stars Leaving Bling Empire?

"Bling Empire" became a huge hit when Season 1 debuted on Netflix in January 2021. The glamorous reality show follows the lives of a group of super rich East Asian and East Asian-Americans in Los Angeles, showcasing all the drama that comes with social status and splashing the serious cash. And we mean serious cash.

Fans were transfixed with the peek into the highs, lows, and lavish lifestyles of the rich and famous, so much so that Netflix confirmed in March that "Bling Empire" will be returning for a second season.

Most of the cast seemed pretty excited about coming back for more, including Kevin Taejin Kreider, who had some big ideas on what could happen long before the show was officially renewed by the streaming service. He suggested the cast could take a trip to South Korea next season, telling Entertainment Tonight in January, "I think it could be a good cultural experience, because I think Kane [Lim] always pushes me to be more Korean.'"

Kevin, Kane, Kim Lee, Christine and Gabriel Chiu, Kelly Mi Li, Anna Shay, Chèrie Chan, Jessey Lee, Andrew Gray, and Jaime Xie rounded out the cast for the initial eight episodes, but fans may be sad to know that two original stars have revealed they won't be back for more drama.

Read on to find out who's leaving the cast and why.