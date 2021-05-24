22% Of People Think This Bling Empire Star Is The Most Annoying

Netflix's Bling Empire took reality TV by storm since its premiere in January 2021. The Los Angeles-based series follows "wildly wealthy Asian and Asian American fun seekers as they go all out with fabulous parties, glamour and drama," as per the official Netflix description. From love triangles to to-die-for mansions (and closets and...tiaras?), Bling Empire truly showed off just how much money can buy. The unscripted series gave way to Kevin Kreider stans, Kelly Mi Li supporters, Anna Shay defenders, and of course, Kane Lim lovers.

Yet not everyone adoerd the large ensemble cast. Queen bee Christine Chiu warranted plenty of eye rolls, while Kim Lee's manners turned heads. In a /BlingEmpire subreddit, viewers voted to give Jaime Xaie the boot. Deemed the "worst cast member" by Reddit users, the influencer was barely onscreen during the season...and it turns out, she is not the most irritating to fans, just the most dull.

So who does the prize for most annoying Bling Empire star go to? Keep scrolling to find out!