Megan Fox's Comments About Donald Trump Explained

Donald Trump's appearance at UFC 264 sure left a lasting impact. The ex-POTUS was spotted in a star-studded crowd in Las Vegas on July 10 catching the face-off between MMA superstars Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Mel Gibson, who once said he wasn't a fan of Trump, was fatefully captured by a TikToker (via The Daily Beast) hailing Trump with a military salute, eliciting the expected mockery. As author John Pavlovitz simply tweeted, "Mel Gibson is who we thought he was."

An unexpected star to get dragged for her association with Trump at UFC 264, however, was admittedly outspoken actor Megan Fox. The "Till Death" star spoke on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 13 about her experience being seated in the same row as the ex-Commander-in-Chief. "He had, like, 30 secret service with him. He was a legend," Fox recalled. "That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in ... I've never seen anything like that before. It was crazy." Twitter instantly flew into a frenzy, with many taking this as Fox outing herself as a Trump fan. "[M]egan fox confirmed trump supporter??? all my energy will now be solely used for meg thee stallion," one such disappointed Twitter user wrote.

The controversy surrounding Fox's remarks caused her to give an Instagram Story clarification on July 14. Here is what Fox revealed about her political standings.