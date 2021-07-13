The Truth About Mel Gibson And Donald Trump

Oscar-winning filmmaker Mel Gibson has a history of making antisemitic and racist comments, but the "Lethal Weapon" star has avoided endorsing any specific presidential candidate. In an interview about the 2016 presidential race between Trump and Hillary Clinton, Gibson didn't appear to be a fan of either candidate. "The good news about this presidential campaign is that it will soon be over, of course, and the bad news is that one of the bad candidates will be elected," Gibson said. However, some of Gibson's less-than politically correct statements have earned him comparisons to Trump.

According to The Sun, Gibson made anti-semitic comments in 2006 after his arrest for a DUI. However, the British outlet reported that Gibson's habit of making offensive comments was not isolated. The Sun reported that actor Winona Ryder accused Gibson of making antisemitic and homophobic comments as far back as the 1990s; she told the Sunday Times about her experiences with the "Lethal Weapon" actor. Ryder said, "We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we're all talking and he said to my friend, who's gay, 'Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?'" Ryder also said that he made antisemitic comments to her directly.

So what's the truth about Gibson and Trump? Keep reading to find out more.