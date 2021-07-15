How Richard Branson Really Spends His Millions

In true "Virgin" fashion, Sir Richard Branson became the first person to ride into space aboard a rocket he helped fund. On the morning of July 12, Branson, along with three Virgin Galactic crew members, arrived in space, just 1.5 hours after taking off from New Mexico (per BBC) ... a goal he only ever "dreamt" about. As Branson floated around in microgravity, he taped a motivational message using cameras onboard his space plan and said, "To all you kids out there — I was once a child with a dream, looking up to the stars. Now I'm an adult in a spaceship... If we can do this, just imagine what you can do," which he also tweeted.

Another starry-eyed billionaire, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is also set to take off in his own spacecraft on July 20, per 9 News. Despite Bezos being Branson's direct competitor, the knighted British billionaire is now one step ahead of the game. Branson's company has already sold more than 600 seats to wealthy space enthusiasts for price points between $200,000 and $250,000 each. Ticket sales are set to reopen at an even higher price point.

Despite being a trailblazer in the space industry, Branson is way behind rival Bezos on the Forbes Rich List. He sits at just #589 and is worth a modest $5.2 billion. But if Virgin Galagatic blasts off — as we anticipate — he could soon be worth a heck of a lot more.