What Lynne Spears Posted After Britney Spears' Latest Court Hearing

Lynne Spears has been relatively quiet when it comes to her daughter's court battle. She hasn't spoken to the media, and doesn't really say much about what's going on behind-the-scenes. In fact, no one even really knows if she and Britney Spears are on good terms. Earlier this year, Lynne Spears spoke with Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino for an expose that was published in the New Yorker on July 3. Lynne Spears didn't say much, however, and told the journalists that she may have to hang up if someone walked in while she was on the call. When asked about the conservatorship and what's been going on, Lynne Spears said, "I got mixed feelings about everything," she said. "I don't know what to think. . . . It's a lot of pain, a lot of worry."

Without getting too deep or giving away too much, Lynne Spears' social media post following her daughter's latest court appearance was similarly short without much explanation. "The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it," read the bible verse, taken from the book of John, according to Us Weekly. It seems clear that this was meant to be about Britney Spears, and it seems as though Lynne Spears may be trying to express her feelings on what's been going on. Without a statement from her, however, the world can only guess what she meant by the quote.