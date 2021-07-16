Why Sherri Shepherd Says Jamie Foxx Owes Her Money

Sherri Shepherd is reminiscing on the state of her career, looking back at who influenced the TV host to get into comedy. The actor and comedian appeared on the "PEOPLE in the '90s" podcast, describing the decade as "full of freedom, fun, and ... wanting to be those girls I saw on TV."

Shepherd went into detail about how a trip to The Comedy Store turned into a career in comedy. "I just remember being there and it was like being at home and this excitement," said the actor, who revealed it was comedian Eddie Griffin who said "just do it scared." The former "View" host continued, "'how do I do it?' ... I just was a shy girl, still am a little shy. But he said, 'Do it scared,' which is my mantra for life." Shepherd also mentioned how fellow comedian Andrew Dice Clay also encouraged her, and named-dropped another famous comic: Jamie Foxx.

Shepard remembered her early years in coming up in comedy side by side with Foxx. "I just remember Jamie Foxx getting on stage and he'd do these characters that just would have you cracking up," recalled Shepard. The actor then shared how Foxx still owes her money from the 90s. Read on to find out why.