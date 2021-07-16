What Felicia Culotta Posted After Britney Spears' Court Appearance

When she first started out in her career, Britney Spears was extremely close to a woman named Felicia Culotta. Known formally as Spears' former assistant, Culotta had been a huge supporter and friend to the pop star during some of the most successful years of her life. Lovingly known as "Fe," Culotta has been featured in photos and videos, as well as various documentaries, right next to Spears. "I don't know that I ever really had any definition on what I was supposed to do with Britney. For a long time, they called me her chaperone and then at one point they wanted to call me her partner and we didn't think that sounded right. I definitely wasn't her mother or her big sister, so we settled on assistant," Culotta said in the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, according to Us Weekly.

Culotta was Spears' right-hand woman up until 2008 — when the conservatorship was put into place. "When I went back, it was a different business management and her dad was involved. They did not hire me," she said in the documentary (via Us Weekly). It is believed that because of this, Spears and Culotta grew apart.

Culotta has followed Spears' conservatorship case over the years, and seems to want the absolute best for the pop star — her former friend. Following Spears' latest court appearance on July 14, Culotta took to Instagram to share an interesting quote — and fans are convinced it's about Spears. Keep reading to find out more.