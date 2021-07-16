Where Will Michelle's Season Of The Bachelorette Be Filmed?

ABC's "The Bachelorette" is such a huge juggernaut that even though it is currently airing its 17th season, the internet is abuzz, instead, over news about its forthcoming 18th season. While current Bachelorette Katie Thurston makes eyes at eligible young bachelors on our TV screens, as former "Bachelor" contestants Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe act as hosts after the removal of longtime host Chris Harrison (per Glamour), people are speculating about the filming location of a later season. Is there not enough love for Katie Thurston these days?

The upcoming season will star Bachelorette Michelle Young, a 28-year-old Minnesotan and an elementary school teacher who kindly considered her students and her job while making her "Bachelorette" plans. Filming of Michelle's season was "sort of postponed," according to Heavy, so that she could film during the summer months instead of taking time off school. Michelle was also a contestant on Season 25 of "The Bachelor" with Matt James, and she had missed classes to film then. Producers willingly worked with Michelle, choosing to premiere Katie's season in June and moving Michelle's premiere to after the new season of "Bachelor in Paradise." Reality Steve claims it will premiere on October 19, and Tayshia and Kaitlyn will again share hosting duties.

Of course, Bachelor Nation is full speculation regarding the filming of Michelle's season, and we have the details below.