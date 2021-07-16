How Bebe Rexha Reacted To Janet Jackson Noticing Her New Video

Bebe Rexha has been releasing bangers all year, and just delivered another. The "Baby, I'm Jealous" hitmaker dropped her sophomore album, "Better Mistakes," in April, and continues to give fans more. As previously reported by Nicki Swift, Rexha teamed up with a number of star-studded names on the record, including Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Ty Dolla $ign, Doja Cat, and Lil Uzi Vert, to name a few.

In June, Rexha collaborated with German DJ Topic for a summer anthem, "Chain My Heart." To promote the single, a music video has been released. Being the chameleon that she is, Rexha stunned in various outfits. One in particular that caught a lot of people's attention was the ensemble that consisted of a black bodysuit and an open military-style shirt. The "Meant To Be" chart-topper was joined by various dancers behind her and was captured in a warehouse location.

Fans were quick to notice that Rexha had been inspired by Janet Jackson's iconic "Rhythm Nation" video, which is known for its military aesthetic. The powerhouse entertainer appeared flattered and acknowledged Rexha via social media. Keep reading to find out more.