Megyn Kelly's Capitol Riot Comments Are Raising Eyebrows

Megyn Kelly has something to say about the January 6 Capitol riots and Twitter is aflame with reactions.

Kelly has never been afraid to speak her mind. She was known for her coverage on Fox News and was the subject of scorn from Donald Trump at a Republican debate in 2015. Kelly later scored her own talk show on NBC before she left in 2018. Kelly reportedly exited due to her comments about "blackface" Halloween costumes, but apparently left with her entire $69 million contract, per CNN.

The exit didn't stop Kelly's career, as she launched her own podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show" in September 2020. This resulted in her signing a deal with Sirius XM. "My deal with Sirius is, I can talk about whatever I want," she told People. "I want the fight. I enjoy discussion, fierce discussion and debate. I can't imagine giving that up again." Good thing Kelly likes a fight, because that's exactly what she's getting. The personality is now facing backlash for what she said about the Capitol riot. Keep reading for more details.