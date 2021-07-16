The Truth About Shawn Johnson's Eating Disorder

Shawn Johnson has achieved a lot in her short life. Not only is she a decorated Olympian with four Olympic medals (including a gold), but she's a proud mother and wife. But though her life has featured many highs, the American gymnast has also experienced some lows, as she's dealt with an eating disorder. She been very candid about her struggles in the past, and now she's shed some new light about what was really going on at the 2008 Olympic Games.

While appearing on the "Dinner Party with Jeremy Fall" podcast July 15, she said: "In one sense, I was so healthy. I think I was more mature and I had a better group of people around me to deal with everything that I was going through." However, Johnson noted that U.S. Gymnastics not having nutritionists and psychologists around when she was young led to an unhealthy relationship with food. The athlete also said she convinced herself that being thin equaled better results.

"For me as a kid, having this thought of, 'Maybe if I looked thinner, these judges might like my performance better' ... I didn't know how to get that result in a healthy way, except for, 'If I eat less, I'll lose weight,'" she recalled. "... And because of that, I developed that eating disorder."

