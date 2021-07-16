How RHOSLC's Mary Cosby Really Feels About Heather Gay

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" fans are confused by Mary Cosby's Instagram post, as they're not sure where this accusation is coming from. "What did heather do? I follow her on Instagram haven't seen anything," one fan questioned. At the time of this writing, Heather Gay has not responded to Mary's post about her. "Guess we'll have to watch and see..." another Reddit user wrote, adding that they think Heather showed her true colors at the Season 2 reunion in February. According to Cinema Blend, Heather acted completely differently throughout the season than she did during the reunion, where she put on a "mean girl facade." A third fan wrote that this post may not be too uncalled for. "Mary is an odd bird for sure, but I do remember her saying at the last reunion that Whitney & Heather hadn't been the nicest to her. Interested to see how this conflict will unfold," they said. Another person assumed Mary just wants attention.

During Season 2 of "RHOSLC," Mary was accused of being racist because she apparently refused to enter a convenience store because there were Black men standing outside of it, per The Salt Lake Tribune. Mary denied the accusation, despite Andy Cohen saying that Mary admitted to it on the show. It looks like fans will have to wait and see what this new drama is all about.