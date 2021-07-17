The Truth About Princess Anne And Meghan Markle's Relationship

It has long been believed that Princess Anne was staying out of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drama as a way to protect her mother, Queen Elizabeth. In fact, at her father Prince Philip's funeral back in April, Anne was said to be cold toward Harry, according to the Daily Mail. "There is a deep sense of protection towards the Queen and resentment towards Harry. There is little sympathy for him after what he and Meghan [Markle] said on Oprah," a source told the outlet. Many wondered then if Anne harbored any ill feelings toward Meghan, or if the two had ever been at odds.

In an interview with Express, royal expert Ingrid Seward said that Anne was staying out of things because it really wasn't her business to get involved. "Anne has no need to get involved in the Harry and Meghan drama at all. Remember she is her father's daughter and he frequently chooses to distance himself from issues he didn't consider his business," Seward told the outlet. And while that may very well be the case, it seems that Anne may have a bit of a soft spot when it comes to her nephew and his wife. Keep reading to find out more about Anne's relationship with Meghan.