Inside Mel Gibson And Britney Spears' Relationship

Over the years, Britney Spears has made some very interesting Hollywood friends. But few, if any, friendships are as surreal as the one the pop star has with Mel Gibson.

As hard as it is to believe today, there was a time that Gibson wasn't a Hollywood pariah. He was actually one of the best-known and best-paid action stars. But then came that infamous ant-Semitic diatribe against a Los Angeles police officer, and that really racist diatribe against his now-ex, and ... well ... you know what happened after that. So, it seems kind of strange that he would also serve as a salvation of sorts for an embattled pop star like Spears.

But, this is Hollywood, where anything goes — and believe it or not, Spears and Gibson had a connection of sorts at one time. Gibson even served as a mentor to her when she needed it most. So what's the true nature of Britney Spears' relationship with Mel Gibson? Read on to find out more!