Britney Spears Was Just Spotted Doing This Unexpected Thing

Britney Spears has had a pretty eventful summer so far, to say the least. In her quest to remove her father as her conservator — and end her long-standing conservatorship altogether — she has made two virtual court appearances; one on June 23 and another on July 14. During the first hearing, Spears told Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny that she was mistreated and abused by some of the people closest to her, including her dad and her management team. She also said that the conservatorship has forbid her from getting married have having a baby. "I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have any children, any more children," she said, according to CNN.

Spears also detailed her desire to just go out with her boyfriend, in his car, which she's also apparently not allowed to do. "I'd like for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car," she said (via CNN). During her July 14 court appearance, Spears told the judge that she wants to charge her father with "conservatorship abuse," according to Vanity Fair. And, as things in Spears' case begin to boil over, she appears to be enjoying some new freedoms. Keep reading to find out more.