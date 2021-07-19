The Real Reason Kaitlyn Bristowe Broke Down In Tears

Kaitlyn Bristowe is supposedly co-hosting Michelle Young's season of "The Bachelorette" alongside Tayshia Adams, according to a tweet by Reality Steve. Bristowe got her first official taste of hosting the show for a full season when Katie Thurston was handing out roses, and with news that Chris Harrison has parted ways with ABC, according to Deadline, producers evidently decided to bring her back for more.

Bristowe, who got engaged to her beau Jason Tartick back in May, according to Vulture, currently calls Nashville home along with Tartick, and their two rescue dogs, Ramen and Pinot. For the time being, however, she's in California — more than likely getting ready to film "The Bachelorette." Both Bristowe and Tartick have fairly busy schedules that are filled with various amounts of travel, and now, they are planning a wedding, too! "The process has started. We are full speed ahead which is so exciting. And we're both so excited about the next steps of our lives," Tartick told People magazine in early July.

And while things seem to be going so good for Bristowe, she actually broke down in tears on her Instagram Stories on July 17, according to Page Six. Keep reading to find out why Bristowe was so upset.