Why Rudy Giuliani's Alleged Behavior On Election Night Is Raising Eyebrows

Presidential biographer Michael Wolff, author of "Fire & Fury," released a new book called "Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency," which details the last days of former President Donald Trump's time in office. In an interview with MSNBC, Wolff claimed to Andrea Mitchell that after the November 3 election "the West Wing as the leader of the executive branch absolutely closed down," as Trump shifted his focus to challenging the election results.

Wolff also explained that Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, even contacted the Biden team to begin a transition of some kind as Trump was refusing to do so. According to Wolff, Rudy Giuliani had been in Trump's ear the night of the election telling him that he was going to win, no matter what the numbers looked like at the time, giving the president false hope. Even when Fox News declared Biden the winner, Trump didn't believe it. "These things get into his head and they stick there and you cannot shake him," Wolff explained. Giuliani had also convinced Trump that when the election results made their way to the Supreme Court, the outcome would be in their favor, since Trump had appointed three of them.

Giuliani's delivery of misinformation to President Trump wasn't the only concerning behavior at the White House. Read on to find out why else he was raising eyebrows at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.