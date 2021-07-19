Expert Claims Why Meghan Markle Is In For A Rough Time The Next Time She Sees The Royal Family

Meghan Markle has not been back to the UK since she and Prince Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved away in early 2020. The Duchess of Sussex has been spending her time at her home in Montecito, California, especially in recent weeks since giving birth to her daughter, Lilibet Diana, back on June 4. When Harry traveled back to the UK for Prince Philip's funeral in April, Meghan did not get clearance to fly from her physician, according to People magazine. At the time, she was in her third trimester. Then when Harry traveled to London for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace, Meghan didn't go because she had just given birth weeks earlier.

However, there have been some rumors that Meghan will join Harry on his next visit to the UK, which could be as early as September. According to the Daily Mail, Harry is expected to attend a memorial for his mother — and his wife may be on-hand for the event. It's also possible that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will christen their daughter, who will be about 3-months-old, at St. George's Chapel during the same trip.

According to the Daily Mail, a royal expert has weighed in on just how tough of a time Meghan might have the next time she visits the royal family in the UK. Read on to find out the reason.