What We Know About Paulina Porizkova And Aaron Sorkin's Split

Can you think of a more glamorous date than the Oscars? We sure can't, but we imagine that Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin's first date must have gone pretty well, considering that they had their second date on the red carpet, per People. The former supermodel met the famed screenwriter in 2021. Porizkova told the New York Times that a mutual friend offered to set her up. Her only condition was "no rock stars."

Soon enough, she and Sorkin connected via text message, and she was on her way to Los Angeles for their first date. Sorkin invited Porizkova to attend the Oscars with him for the second date in April, and she reluctantly agreed. Porizkova was understandably concerned that walking the red carpet in front of dozens of paparazzi might be a little high-pressure for date number two. Things worked out though, and the couple became inseparable.

It seemed like Sorkin and Porizkova were headed for happily ever after until the news broke several months later that they'd split. Here's the deal.