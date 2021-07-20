Inside The Night Of Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra's Engagement
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had a whirlwind courtship that caught many fans surprised, and ended with a proposal that even surprised Chopra. After rumors had circulated that the two might be an item, Jonas and Chopra began publicly dating in May 2018, per Glamour. They wasted little time and were engaged in July 2018, only two months after officially becoming a couple. The "White Tiger" actor was caught off-guard by her then-boyfriend. "I didn't expect the proposal at that point ... It was two months!" she revealed to Elle in March. "I thought it would happen, but it was still a complete shock." She chalked up the bold proposal to Jonas' single-minded focus. "One thing to know about my husband is that when he makes up his mind, he'll get what he wants!" she told the outlet.
There was an agonizing delay between the moment Jonas popped the question, and when Chopra finally answered. "I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?" the singer told Vogue in 2018. "No joke — she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence," Jonas recalled. During the delay, he took initiative and said, "I'm going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections," he told Vogue. Several years later, the married couple shared an inside look at that memorable night.
Nick and Priyanka shared touching photos
In May 2020, Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback photo on Instagram with Nick Jonas that was captured on their first date. The snap was taken in May 2018 when the two attended a baseball game at Dodger Stadium. "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness," Chopra wrote in the caption of the adorable pic. A little over a year later, the two commemorated their engagement in a similar fashion.
On July 20, Chopra uploaded an intimate photo taken the night of her engagement to Jonas on Instagram. In the selfie, she and Jonas have interlocked hands which gives a glimpse of her engagement ring. The couple also have their heads pressed together while sharing a tender embrace. "My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you," Chopra wrote in the heartfelt caption while adding the geotag of Crete, Greece.
The "This is Heaven" singer uploaded his own personal photo from that same night to his Instagram page. In Jonas' snap, he and Chopra are seated at a table near the water with a picturesque background. There is a smirk across Chopra's face as she raised her hand to showcase the eye-catching engagement ring. "3 years ago today," he simply wrote in the caption alongside the ring and heart emoji. Obviously, July 20 is a cherished day for the loving couple.