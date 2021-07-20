Inside The Night Of Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra's Engagement

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had a whirlwind courtship that caught many fans surprised, and ended with a proposal that even surprised Chopra. After rumors had circulated that the two might be an item, Jonas and Chopra began publicly dating in May 2018, per Glamour. They wasted little time and were engaged in July 2018, only two months after officially becoming a couple. The "White Tiger" actor was caught off-guard by her then-boyfriend. "I didn't expect the proposal at that point ... It was two months!" she revealed to Elle in March. "I thought it would happen, but it was still a complete shock." She chalked up the bold proposal to Jonas' single-minded focus. "One thing to know about my husband is that when he makes up his mind, he'll get what he wants!" she told the outlet.

There was an agonizing delay between the moment Jonas popped the question, and when Chopra finally answered. "I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?" the singer told Vogue in 2018. "No joke — she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence," Jonas recalled. During the delay, he took initiative and said, "I'm going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections," he told Vogue. Several years later, the married couple shared an inside look at that memorable night.