Everything We Know About Jessa Duggar's New Baby

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald opted to keep their baby's sex a secret, so it was not until the baby was born that the proud parents found out their newest addition was a girl. Fern Elliana Seewald was born around 8 p.m. on July 18 — which means she shares a birthday with her grandfather, Jim Bob Duggar. Baby Fern weighed in at 8 pounds 5.9 ounces, and came in at exactly 21 inches long.

According to their video, the parents-to-be arrived at the hospital at 3:29 p.m., and at 5:19 p.m. — after 12 hours in labor, as she had also labored at home — Jessa received an epidural, which unfortunately didn't work. She received another one two hours later, and within an hour, baby Fern was born.

Before visiting hours, Jessa and Ben FaceTimed with their other three kids — Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, and Ivy, 2, per People — so they could see their new sister. The kids initially thought the baby was a boy, until Ben's mother pointed out that she was wearing a hair bow. Ivy seemed excited about the baby, repeating her name and calling her "sister." The video ends just as the Seewald kids are about to meet their brand-new baby sister in person. The bumper reads, "To be continued..." To see how the kids react, it looks like we'll have to wait for the next video.