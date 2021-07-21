Vishal Parvani Reveals The 'Blessing' Of Filming Family Karma - Exclusive

The Indian-American experience is at the center of Bravo's hilarious and frequently juicy unscripted series "Family Karma." The show's resident hunk and real estate mogul Vishal Parvani told Nicki Swift in an exclusive interview that as the first all-Indian cast to appear on a major network, he was "apprehensive and nervous going into the first season" but the reaction has been everything he could have dreamed of and more. "I feel like when I was growing up ... there was not a lot of representation for Indian Americans on TV," he said. "And post this show, I feel that it's now kind of cool to embrace your roots."

It's an even bigger deal for Vishal as he and Richa Sadana — whose rocky relationship amidst nine years of dating is a staple on the show — are big fans of Bravo. "She really put me in front of all these Bravo TV shows, so we [were] watching 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' and 'The Real Housewives of OC', we were watching 'Vanderpump Rules,' 'Shahs of Sunset,'" he told us, adding that dating Richa really "opened [his] eyes" to these shows he "never really gave" a chance. Considering Bravo was a constant fixture in their lives when they first started dating, it's only fitting that "Family Karma" has now become a favorite in households around the world. "It's just funny that it really became full circle," he said. "Like, 'I guess we're part of that. We are part of those people's lives now too." That's not the only benefit, though.