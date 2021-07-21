Here's Everything We Know About Coldplay's New Album

It's common knowledge by now that Coldplay is one of the biggest bands in the world. The "Viva La Vida" hitmakers first made their mark on the music scene over 20 years ago and are still going strong to this day.

According to The Official Charts, Coldplay earned themselves two No. 1 singles and 18 top 10 hits. On the album chart, all of their studio LPs have reached the top spot. Stateside, the British band achieved similar success. On the U.S. Billboard 200, four of their albums have peaked at No. 1. At the Grammy Awards, lead singer Chris Martin and his group members – Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Phil Harvey, and Will Champion — have been nominated an impressive 30 times and taken home eight golden trophies.

In 2020, Coldplay released their first album in four years, "Everyday Life." The LP was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards and cemented Coldplay's legendary status. The record received critical acclaim from music critics and currently holds a Metascore of 73 on Metacritic. While fans have been enjoying their latest material, Coldplay announced they have another album on the way later this year. Keep reading to find out more.