How Prince Harry Is Putting The Queen In An 'Awkward' Spot

Surprise, surprise — there's more royal drama news breaking in 2021. So, grab your cups if you love spilt royal tea!

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell, tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made headlines almost every day. Not to mention that they also welcomed a baby girl, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June. So, what is causing the current media swirl now? Royal experts are chirping because it appears that Harry wants Queen Elizabeth to be present at his daughter's christening at Windsor Castle. Sounds like a pretty normal request? Apparently, not when it comes to the queen.

So, why is this such a big deal for Harry to want his beloved grandmother to be in attendance? It's typical that christenings and other religious moments are a time when family members happily get together. However, we are talking about the royals — and when it comes to how they operate as a family, well, it's a bit of a different story. And according to royal biographers, Harry's request for the Queen to be at Lilibet's christening is apparently an "unreasonable" act by the royal.

Want to know why? We did some digging to learn why Harry's desire for the queen to be at his daughter's baptism is not ideal. Get the scoop below!