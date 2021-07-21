The Truth About Kanye West And Sha'Carri Richardson
You probably know Sha'Carri Richardson as the Black world-class track star and sprinter who was (some would perhaps say unfairly) banned from competing in the Tokyo Olympics because she tested positive for marijuana use, per NBC News. Meanwhile, you probably know Kanye West as, well, Kanye West. The real question is how do the two know each other? It looks like they not only have connected, but done so to overcome their recent hurdles (get it?) in the best way possible.
Shortly after Richardson broke all kinds of records in the qualifying rounds for the Olympics, news broke that she had been disqualified because her mandatory drug test came back positive for THC, the chemical found in marijuana, per NBC. Richardson acknowledged that after she found out, from a reporter no less, that her mother had passed away, she had smoked marijuana as a form of self-care. Soon, pretty much the whole internet had rallied around the young runner, calling the ruling unfair and applauding her gracious and mature response to the decision.
Meanwhile, after his split from Kim Kardashian, West has been working on his upcoming album, called "Donda" after his late mother. It will be the rapper's first full album since 2019 and fans cannot wait. Here's how these two icons came together for a song.
Sha'Carri Richardson and Kanye West made a commercial
A few days ahead of "Donda's" supposed release on Friday (though you never know with Ye), Sha'Carri Richardson and Kanye West teamed up for a new commercial for Beats by Dre headphones that also teased the upcoming album. The ad shows Richardson on a track field and training in slow motion while wearing the Beats headphones, as a new song from the upcoming album, titled "No Child Left Behind" plays, per Yahoo News.
Sharing the spot on July 20 on her Instagram, Richardson wrote in the caption, "There will be ups and down in life, but it's important to remember to RUN YOUR OWN RACE. ... Another commercial and another new Ye song dropping tomorrow!DONDA out on Friday! Let's goo" The post was followed by a barrage of love and support in the comments, some simply dropping heart and fire emojis, others calling Richardson the "GOAT." Ohio State Buckeyes football player Lejond Cavazos commented, "stop playing with u on God," while the likes of Keyshia Cole wrote, "yes boo!" with a muscle emoji. West also shared the commercial on his Instagram, but chose to let the clip speak for itself and didn't include a caption.
We are so ready for what's next!