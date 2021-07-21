The Truth About Kanye West And Sha'Carri Richardson

You probably know Sha'Carri Richardson as the Black world-class track star and sprinter who was (some would perhaps say unfairly) banned from competing in the Tokyo Olympics because she tested positive for marijuana use, per NBC News. Meanwhile, you probably know Kanye West as, well, Kanye West. The real question is how do the two know each other? It looks like they not only have connected, but done so to overcome their recent hurdles (get it?) in the best way possible.

Shortly after Richardson broke all kinds of records in the qualifying rounds for the Olympics, news broke that she had been disqualified because her mandatory drug test came back positive for THC, the chemical found in marijuana, per NBC. Richardson acknowledged that after she found out, from a reporter no less, that her mother had passed away, she had smoked marijuana as a form of self-care. Soon, pretty much the whole internet had rallied around the young runner, calling the ruling unfair and applauding her gracious and mature response to the decision.

Meanwhile, after his split from Kim Kardashian, West has been working on his upcoming album, called "Donda" after his late mother. It will be the rapper's first full album since 2019 and fans cannot wait. Here's how these two icons came together for a song.